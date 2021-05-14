Actor PC George passes away

Kochi: Actor PC George, known for his villain roles in Malayalam cinema passed away here on Friday. He was undergoing treatment with regard to health related ailments at a private hospital in Kochi.

Known for his character roles, he was seen in movies including Chanakyam, Arthavam, Innale. He had associated with veteran directors like KG George and Joshiy.

Having worked in 68 Malayalam films, he was much noted for his role in Sangham movie.

A police officer by profession, George stepped into acting for the love of cinema.

He is survived by wife and three children.