3 years, 20 cyclones - a cause of concern for Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The number of cyclones formed in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal has been on the rise, causing concern for Kerala.

Twenty cyclones were formed during the last three years with 10 cyclonic storms each in the Arabian Sea and in the Bay of Bengal. The big jump has been noted in the number of cyclones in the Arabian Sea, that directly affects Kerala. Earlier, only one or two cyclones were formed in the Arabian Sea in a year. Along with the rise in number, the intensity has also increased in recent times.