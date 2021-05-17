With 99K recoveries, 21K new COVID-19 infections, Kerala's active cases drop to 3.6L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded a major jump in the number of recoveries from COVID-19 on Monday with 99,601 getting cured of the infection. The number of new Covid cases shown a slight slump with 21,402 turns positive out of 86,505 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

With this, the number of active cases dropped to 3,62,315 in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his evening briefing.

The test positivity rate is at 24.74 per cent now.

Of the new cases, 19,612 had contracted the virus through contact while 100 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of XX is yet to be traced.

Eighty health workers are also there among the positive cases.

The state has reported 21,69,369‬ COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 18,00,179 recovered.

On Monday, 87 more deaths due to the disease were confirmed. With this, Covid death toll rose to 6,515.

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID-19 deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Malappuram - 2,941 (contact cases - 2,858)

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,364 (2,122)

Ernakulam - 2,315 (2,244)

Thrissur - 2,045 (2,030)

Kollam - 1,946 (1,938)

Palakkad - 1,871 (986)

Alappuzha - 1,679 (1,675)

Kannur - 1,641 (1,507)

Kozhikode - 1,492 (1,452)

Kottayam - 1,349 (1,103)

Kasaragod - 597 (586)

Pathanamthitta - 490 (469)

Idukki - 461 (442)

Wayanad - 211 (200)

Recoveries:

Thrissur - 17,884

Thiruvananthapuram - 16,100

Ernakulam - 14,900

Idukki - 7,005

Alappuzha - 6,947

Wayanad - 6,907

Kasaragod - 5,903

Kozhikode - 5,724

Kannur - 5,722

Malappuram - 4,050

Kollam - 3,899

Kottayam - 3,004

Palakkad - 1,257

Pathanamthitta - 349

Testing and Quarantine

Till Monday, 1,80,14,842 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 10,19,085 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 9,81,370 are under home or institutional quarantine while 37,715 are in hospital. A total of 3,630 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

No new hotspots were included in the list. The total number of hotspots is at 853 in the state now.