PC Chacko appointed as Kerala's NCP President

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Thrissur MP PC Chacko was on Wednesday appointed as the President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Kerala.

The former Congress leader had quit the party and joined NCP ahead of the polls.

The post was earlier held by TP Peethambaran. A group within the Kerala division of the party had earlier requested a change in the state leadership of the party.

The decision was made by NCP chief Sharad Pawar. An official declaration to the effect was signed by Praful Patel, National General Secretary of NCP.