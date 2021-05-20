PTA Rahim to be Protem Speaker; Gopalakrishna Kurup to be the new AG

Thiruvananthapuram: Kundamangalam MLA PTA Rahim will be the Protem Speaker in the first session of the Kerala Assembly after the new government came into power.

The new Cabinet convened here on Thursday decided to request the Governor to convene the first session of the 15th Kerala Assembly on May 24 and 25.

Meanwhile, Senior High Court lawyer K Gopalakrishna Kurup has been appointed as the Advocate General of Kerala.

Senior advocate T A Shaji has been appointed as the Director General of Prosecution.

Hailing from Kottayam district, Gopalakrishna Kurup enrolled as a an advocate in 1976. He served as the state prosecutor from 1999 to 2001. He was designated as a senior advocate by the Kerala High Court in 2010.

Senior advocate T A Shaji had graduated from Ernakulam Law College. He had been practising as a lawyer at the Kerala HC since 1986 and had been designated as a senior advocate by the high court in 2012.

Kurup will succeed K Sudharara Prasad and Shaji will succeed Manjeri Sreedharan Nair.

Planning Board Vice Chairman VK Ramachandran will continue.





