10 months after Nikah, Amina and Asif continue to be in two countries

Alappuzha: With the groom in Saudi Arabia and the bride at Changanassery in Kerala, their Nikah was held online 10 months ago. But Amina and Asif continue to live in two countries.

The Nikah of Amina, daughter of Changanassery native Abdul Samad and Naumitha, and Asif, son of Alappuzha native Nassar and Suhara, was held on August 2, 2020.

Both their families reside in Saudi. Amina had come to her native place for her education. Her father continues to work in Saudi. The engagement ceremony was held in September 2019. Asif and Amina had last met also on that day. Later, Asif left for Saudi.

Though the families decided to hold the wedding last July, they postponed it to August due to the Covid pandemic and lockdown. They were hopeful that Asif would be able to get an exemption and come home. But Saudi tightened the curbs for travellers from India, and the journey got cancelled.

As both Asif and Amina's father Abdul Samad were in Saudi, it was decided to hold the Nikah there. Amina and her family watched the Nikah ceremony online on August 2. After that Amina tried to go to Saudi, but she could not do so due to visa and travel restrictions.

Even if he was able to come home, Asif, a mechanical engineer, is also apprehensive whether he would be able to return to Saudi without the curbs being lifted. As they were unable to register the marriage, Amina can only get a visa using her father's documents. This also proved to be another hurdle for her.