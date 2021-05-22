With govt in fight against Covid, will bury communalism in Kerala: VD Satheesan

The traditional approach to opposition's style of functioning will change according to the new times, Kerala's new Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan said on Saturday.

In his fist press meet after the Congress leadership announced his appointment, Satheesan said the opposition's top priority will be to bury communalism in Kerala. "There will be no compromise to communalism of any sort in the state," he said.

He said the opposition will give full support to the Pinarayi government's steps to fight the Covid pandemic. "The people should be sent a message that the political parties are here to work for their well-being during such a crisis. We will give unconditional support to the government's fight against the pandemic," he said.

The five-time Paravur MLA exuded confidence that the Congress and the United Democratic Front (UDF) will make an epic comeback in Kerala. He said he will work to ensure that party leaders and workers of all levels work in unity.

Satheesan said he would listen to a cross section of society on all issues. He also pitched for a generational shift in all levels of the party.

Asked about replacing Ramesh Chennithala as the Leader of the Opposition, Satheesana said the former has always been like an elder brother to him and the relationship will continue to be so.