Cyclone Yaas: Heavy rainfall likely in Kerala, yellow alert in four districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to receive heavy rains as a low pressure area intensifies into a cyclonic storm on Monday, the India Meteorological Department has warned.

Though Kerala is not in Cyclone Yaas’s trajectory, heavy rains will continue in the State till Wednesday. Considering the possibility of torrential showers on Sunday, a yellow alert has been issued to Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts.

Seven districts from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam are likely to receive heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday. Cyclone Yaas has been predicted to make landfall on the eastern coast between Odisha and West Bengal. Named by Oman, Yaas refers to a fragrant tree, used for making perfumes.

There are no restrictions on fishermen venturing out to the sea from Kerala coast. However, they have been prohibited from fishing in southeastern-east central waters of the Bay of Bengal and off the coast of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Fishers already in those areas have been asked to return.

Meanwhile, the monsoon has set over southwest Andaman and Nicobar islands. Weather experts said Cyclone Yaas might advance the onset of monsoon over Kerala, earlier predicted to reach the State on May 31.

Navy puts on standby four naval warships in Bay of Bengal

The Indian Navy put on standby four warships and a number of aircraft on Saturday to deal with the possible impact of another powerful cyclone that is brewing in the Bay of Bengal and likely to hit parts of Odisha and West Bengal coasts on May 26.

The Indian Navy carried out a massive relief and rescue operation after cyclone 'Tauktae' battered India's western coast earlier this week, leaving behind a trail of destruction in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka and Goa.

The meteorological department said a low-pressure area formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and move towards West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around May 26.

The Indian Navy said eight flood relief teams and four diving teams are positioned at Odisha and West Bengal to augment the existing resources.

It said four naval ships have been put on standby with humanitarian assistance and disaster relief materials and medical teams.