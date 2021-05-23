KUWJ president KP Reji's wife dies

Asha Sivaraman, wife of Kerala Union of Working Journalists' state president K P Reji, died in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. She was 41.

Daughter of C K Sivaraman and P Sreedevi of Makkappuzha, Ranni, Asha had worked as an associate professor at Kolkata Institute of Psychiatry. She had also worked in several other colleges.

She had a PhD in Rehabilitation Nursing from Mahatma Gandhi University.

The couple has a son, Devanandan, who is a student of Sanik School, Kazhakoottam. Harikrishnan and Abha are her siblings.