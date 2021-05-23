Visa fraud: Malayali nurses stranded in UAE, hiring agency owner held

Kochi: The Kerala Police on Saturday took into custody recruiting agency owner Firoz Khan and his two aides for fraud on Saturday.

Khan's recruiting agency 'Take Off' had flown nurses to the United Arab Emirates under a visit visa instead of a nurse visa as promised.

Ernakulam native Sattar who helped Khan in UAE and a Kollam native who assisted Sattar while absconding were taken into custody at Ernakulam North Police Station. They were captured from Kozhikode while attempting to escape to Delhi.

The arrest will be recorded after interrogation, the police said.

The three were captured based on a complaint registered by Reena Rajan, a nurse from Kollam's Pathanapuram. She approached the agency after spotting an ad about recruitment of nurses to UAE. Over 500 nurses were cheated by the agency, nurses Reena Rajan and Susan Saji said in a complaint to the Chief Minister and Police.

Several nurses from Kerala were stuck at several parts of the United Arab Emirates, after a few recruiting agencies cheated them, promising high-paying jobs in various hospitals. The nurses had shelled out Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh for visa and other expenses. The agencies brought them here in batches, citing the high demand for nurses to inoculate people against the coronavirus.

Though the exact number who were short-changed by these agencies is not immediately known, 42 people, including women, are trapped at a centre in the northern Emirate. The agencies, it is alleged, are reluctant to return the money.

Some nurses also complained that the agents visited their residences back home, and threatened their families.

After knowing about the nurses’ plight, a few hospitals in UAE have come forward with job offers.

The non-availability of jobs has been worrying them, the nurses said, adding that they were being provided food and accommodation. One of the batches reached the UAE from Kerala on March 9.

A young woman nurse, who requested anonymity, said the agency back home was very convincing and hence she had paid the money.

“I paid Rs 2 lakh. A woman staying with me had shelled out Rs 4 lakh. They are offering lame excuses, saying we will get a job this week or tomorrow. When contacted, the agency back home agreed to return some money. Till now, I was made to stay in four places,” she said.

The agencies allegedly tried to tap the earlier demand for nurses for conducting the vaccination drive. Nurses living here, and those on visiting visas, were offered employment earlier. The agents sold visiting visas to bring nurses in batches citing the situation. They, however, hid the fact that the job opportunities had dwindled.

A nurse stuck in Abu Dhabi said she was promised 5,000 dirhams (Rs 1 lakh) and an additional 500 dirhams as allowance.

“They said food, accommodation and travel will be free. They demanded Rs 3,80,000 per head, and took an initial payment of Rs 2,75,000 from us. The understanding was that the remaining amount will be handed over after reaching Dubai. The travel documents were prepared in a hurry. They spoke to their aides here, who pretended to be hospital authorities, to convince those who had raised suspicion,” she said.

On reaching Dubai, two Malayalis, Joshy Thomas, Sathar and a Filipino received them at the airport, and took them to a small room, belonging to one Alice, on Deira Riqa Road.

“Each one of us was asked to pay 100 dirhams as taxi fare. We were made to stay in that room for 22 days. We had to pay 600 dirhams each for the sub-standard food served twice a day. We were also forced to pay 250 dirhams each for the free Sim card issued at the airport,” she added.

When they grew suspicious, the agents started torturing them mentally, demanding the remaining amount. The nurses were taken to Abu Dhabi by taxi when they said the amount would be paid only after getting the promised jobs. The agents collected 600 dirhams each from them towards taxi charges.

The nurses were provided the same unhygienic living conditions in Abu Dhabi also. Meanwhile, some of them made personal enquiries and realized that they had been cheated. “Some among us found jobs on their own in other Emirates,” another woman said.

Some of the nurses said the agents were preventing them from using phones. Most nurses have been lodged in Abu Dhabi, Bur Dubai, Al Nahda, and Al Rigga. The nurses said agencies, Take Off, Keynote, and Global, brought them to the UAE.

Indian Consulate offers help

India’s Consul-General in Dubai Dr Aman Puri said the Consulate has intervened in the issue. He promised to arrange the return of those wishing to go back. But most of them were looking for jobs here.

Dr Puri refuted reports that a huge number of nurses have been stuck in the UAE. He added that the Consulate had not received any complaint either.

NoRKA intervenes

K Harikrishnan Namboothiri, CEO, Department of Non-Resident Keralite's Affairs (NoRKA) said his department had already spoken to Indian authorities on behalf of the nurses.

Hospitals offer jobs

Dr Azad Moopen, Founding Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, offered to recruit nurses who have been cheated.

He said they could directly attend the interview, which commenced on Friday. Jobs would be offered based on their qualification, experience and performance at the interview. Dr Moopen said his hospitals were in immediate need of 300 nurses.

NMC Healthcare and Right Health, too, have invited nurses for interviews.

Case against agency

Kochi police have registered a case against Firoz Khan, the owner of Kaloor-based Take Off recruiting agency. A cheating case was charged against him for providing visiting visas instead of nurse visas.

Seeking employment after reaching a foreign land is illegal. Most candidates are unaware of this fact, and the agencies exploit their ignorance.

Seeking overseas job? Play safe

Authorities said though Kerala has several authorized recruiting agencies, people seek the help of others to find employment. Instances of such people falling to prey to such agencies are on the rise.

Candidates should at least check the offer letter before paying the agency. NoRKA-ROOTS could be contacted for verification.

Additionally, promises of jobs in the UAE could be cross-checked with the help of Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) under the Indian Consulate in Dubai.

Candidates need to upload on to the PBSK app the job offer in .pdf format. Officials at the consulate will get back after checking its veracity, Consul SIddharatha Kumar Baraily said.

The PBSK facility was established in January after several Indian fell prey to job fraud rackets. Several people have utilized the facility. Candidates can contact the officials over the e-mail ID, PBSK.dubai.mea.gov.in, Baraily added.