CPM expected to win 101 seats, district committees went wrong in two segments: Kodiyeri

Kochi: A post-poll CPM estimate predicted the Left Democratic Front to win 101 seats in the State Assembly, party politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishanan revealed.

He was responding to a question, whether the CPM had expected the LDF to continue in power by winning 99 seats. Kodiyeri was participating in the 'Nere Chovve' programme of Manorama News.

"The district committees had reported that the LDF would win 101 seats. None, including myself, made it public, because of the possibility of district committee reports going wrong. From the beginning itself, we were confident of winning 80 seats, and had foreseen the possibility of continuing in power. When the results were announced, LDF won 99. The district committee reports went wrong only in the cases of Kundara and Thripunithura. We had been expecting to win these two constituencies by a narrow margin. The Lok Sabha poll results were a matter of concern," he said.

Elaborating on the preparations made ahead of the polls, he said the party fast-tracked moves to bring Jose K Mani to the Front.

"Likely oppositions were evaluated and required discussions were held on time to overcome them. The government's exemplary initiatives against COVID-19 also helped the Front in recording a thumping win," Kodiyeri said.