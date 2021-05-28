Kerala economy threatened by Covid spread: Governor's policy address

Thiruvananthapuram: The people's mandate secured by the Pinarayi Vijayan government is extraordinary, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said on Friday. He was giving his customary policy address in Kerala's 15th Legislative Assembly.

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed a great challenge to the development prospects of the state as it is likely to witness high revenue and fiscal deficits.

Providing free COVID-19 vaccine to all is the policy of the state government and an additional Rs 1,000 crore expenditure is expected for this, he said while presenting the policy address of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government in the state Assembly here.

Despite fiscal constraints, the government has stepped forward to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic and has floated global tenders and placed orders with domestic vaccine manufacturers.

Even though there are over 22 lakh confirmed COVID cases, the state could keep the mortality to around 8,000, he said.

"Unprecedented COVID pandemic had thrown a big challenge. The resurgence of COVID has resulted in falling revenues. This might constrain us to push the panic button," Khan said.

Detailing the welfare programmes implemented during the time of the pandemic, he said the state government, in the current second wave, has announced Rs 1,000 crore as ex-gratia payments to all BPL families who do not have welfare pensions.

The Governor also hailed the positive response of people towards the vaccine challenge proposed by the government.

The Governor added that efforts to prevent Covid spread will be reinforced with increased vigor. A tender to purchase 3 crore vaccines will be initiated soon.

The government will have its foundation in democracy, secularism, and development, the Governor said.

All inequalities persisting in society will be removed. Welfare policies initiated by the last government will be continued this term.

Important Points

•Transit camps for Sabarimala pilgrims with the help of KIIFB

•Dip in revenues due to the Covid induced lockdown poses a problem for the efforts to revitalize the state funds.

•Electronic file clearing system to be implemented

•All government services to be digitalized

•Free internet for poor families

•More mobile ration shops

•Agriculture resilient to climate change will be taken up in Munroe island

•Permits for small businesses to be given in a speedy manner

•Special mechanism to uncover financial frauds

•More state-owned public sector enterprises have become profitable

•Cyber cell and cyber dome to be strengthened

•More than 2000 testing labs established

•4000 houses to be built under the Life Mission in the period 2021-2022

•Freight transport to be permitted at Kollam harbor

•Virology Institute to be developed further