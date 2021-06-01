Never apologized for Sabarimala incidents: Kadakampally Surenderan

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM MLA and former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surenderan told the State Assembly that he had never apologized for the incidents connected with the entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala.

Participating in the debate on the thanksgiving motion, the former minister blamed the media for misreporting his statement. A channel reporter misreported that he had apologized. Surendran said he told the reporter that he had regrets over the incidents.

Kerala witnessed widespread violence after the Supreme Court allowed women of all ages to visit the Sabarimala temple in 2018.

The CPM said he had not corrected the report fearing another spin, saying, ‘Kadakampally clarifies that he won't apologise.' The former minister was refuting Opposition Leader V D Satheesan’s reference to his apology in the House.

Kadakampally further asked whether Oommen Chandy making Sabarimala an issue in February, much before ahead of the polls, was linked to his reported apology. The report of Kadakampally tendering an apology had become a controversy during the run-up to the April 6 Assembly polls.