Leading stock market analyst Alex K Mathews passes away

Kollam: Leading stock market analyst Alex K Mathews passed away on Saturday. He was 59.

He belongs to the Manatharayil family and is a native of Manayilkulangara near Mulamkadakam in Kollam district.

The funeral details will be informed later.

Mathews was head of research at Geojit for a long time. He has authored several books on the social market.

In 2014, he received the Best Stock Market Analyst award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mathews is survived by his wife Anne Alex of Kottarakkara East House and children Anju (Germany) and Susan (National Institute of Design).