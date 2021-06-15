COVID-19: 12,246 cases in Kerala on Tuesday, TPR drops to 11.76%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 12,246 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the total cases to 27,48,204.

As many as 13,536 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 26,23,904.

The active cases came down to 1,12,361, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his customary sunset briefing.

In the last 24 hours, 1,04,120 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 11.76 per cent.

With 166 deaths being reported on Tuesday, the state's death toll has risen to 11,508.

The state has reported a 20 per cent decline in cases last week and 10 per cent decrease in the TPR was also reported during this same period.

Of the positive cases, 69 were health workers, while 85 had come from outside the state and 11,459 infected through contact. The source of infection of 633 among them is unknown.

Except in Thiruvananthapuram, all other districts have TPR below 15%.

In the new Covid containment strategy that will be adopted from June 17 onwards, instead of implementing the same restrictions and testing methods across the state, it is planned to impose different levels of curbs according to the intensity and spread of the disease.

Key points from the CM's press meet:

• State govt has decided to further ease lockdown restrictions from June 16.

• Shops selling essential goods can be opened from 7am to 7pm.

• Akshaya centres will be open from Monday to Friday.

• The Secretariat will function with 50% staff on a rotational basis.

• Only 20 people will be allowed for weddings and funerals.

• Total lockdown will be implemented on Saturday and Sunday.

• Dine-in at restaurants as well malls will not be allowed to open.

• Moderate public transportation will be allowed across the state from June 17.

• All public exams can be conducted from June 17.

• Bevco outlets and bars will be allowed to open from 9am to 7pm. Entry will be restricted through BevQ mobile app.

• Private institutions can function with 50% staff.

• All central and state government offices, public sector institutions, companies and corporations can function with 25% staff on all working days.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 1,702 (contact cases - 1,653)

Kollam - 1,597 (1,586)

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,567 (1,463)

Thrissur - 1,095 (1,077)

Malappuram - 1,072 (1,028)

Palakkad - 1,066 (661)

Alappuzha - 887 (884)

Kozhikode - 819 (807)

Kannur - 547 (489)

Idukki - 487 (473)

Pathanamthitta - 480 (461)

Kottayam - 442 (412)

Kasaragod - 301 (291)

Wayanad - 184 (174)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Malappuram - 2,351

Ernakulam - 2,027

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,451

Palakkad - 1,449

Kozhikode - 1,117

Alappuzha - 1,054

Thrissur - 837

Kottayam - 605

Kollam - 598

Kannur - 580

Pathanamthitta - 541

Idukki - 518

Wayanad - 209

Kasaragod - 199

Testing and quarantine

A total of 5,06,437 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 4,77,212 are under home or institutional quarantine and 29,225 are in hospitals.

2161 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

So far, 2,13,93,618 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Tuesday, 10 more regions have been converted into hotspots taking the total number of hotspots to 889 in the state.