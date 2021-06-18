Kerala to come to a standstill again with weekend lockdown

A complete lockdown will be on in Kerala during the weekend. This planned shutdown on June 19 and 20 comes into effect just a couple of days after the State government had commenced the unlock process after the imposition of another lockdown in the second week of May in the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The KSRTC will operate essential services on Saturday and Sunday. However, private buses that commenced services on Friday as per the odd-even system will keep off the roads.

The State public transporter conducted 1,510 services on Thursday, the day when major curbs on public movement were lifted by the State authorities after one-and-a-half months.

Meanwhile, more shops and business establishments have re-opened across the State. Banks and financial institutions are open on Friday. Police checks on roads have reduced considerably with the easing of curbs on public activities.

The number of COVID-19 cases showed a significant fall across Kerala as well as in other parts of the country in the last few days. As a result, several State governments have announced the ending of lockdown, though a few restrictions on public movement, gathering and activities still remain.