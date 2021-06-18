Human Rights panel meets Nenmara couple to probe potential violation of rights

Palakkad: The Human Rights Commission will investigate the case where a woman was hidden in her lover's room for ten years in Palakkad's Nenmara town.

Sajitha, who went missing from her house as a teenager, has since been living in a single room at her lover Rahman's residence without the knowledge of their family members.

Commission will request the DGP for permission to investigate the matter. Commission member K Baijunath visited Sajitha and her husband Rahman on Friday for taking their statements.

“We will examine the case and make a decision based on the investigation report,” Baijunath said after meeting the couple.

The commission decided to investigate the matter after widespread allegations that the case involved human rights' violation.

The women's commission also took their statements a few days earlier after registering a suo moto case in the incident.

Sajitha had requested the commission to help them live a peaceful life.

She fled her parent's house located near Ayiroor under Nenmara police station limit in February 2010. According to the police, she was looked after by Rahman during her 10-year-long stay in a room at his house in Karakkattuparamb.

The matter came to light following the investigation into the disappearance of her lover from his home three months ago, the police said.

Both the woman and the man were traced to a rented house in Vithanassery, a small village near Nemmara last week, and produced before a court. The woman was allowed to go with her lover after she informed the court they decided to live together.