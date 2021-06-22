Renowned Carnatic musician Parashala B Ponnammal passes away

Published: June 22, 2021 03:08 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Parassala B Ponnammal, doyenne of Carnatic music passed away here on Tuesday noon. She was 96. 

Ponnammal teacher, as she was fondly known as sang at the Navaratri Mandapam in Trivandrum in 2006, breaking 300 years of tradition that forbade women from performing at or attending the famed Navaratri Celebrations of the Sri Padmanabhaswamy temple in Kerala. 

She was the first female student to enroll in the newly started Swathi Thirunal College of Music in Thiruvananthapuram during the early 1940s. Later she became the first female member of the teaching faculty there. 

She was conferred the Padma Shri award in 2017.

