Plus One exams will not be cancelled, Kerala govt tells SC

Thiruvanathapuram: The Plus One or Class 11 examination of the Kerala State Board to be held in September will not be cancelled, the state government informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The examinations will be held in adherence to Covid protocol, the Kerala government said in an affidavit submitted to the court. The government is of the view that cancelling exams will affect the future of the students.

The apex court had sought the state's opinion on cancellation of Plus One exams. If the state does not convey its stand, the court will be forced to issue an order based on the petition, it said.

Though the Standing Counsel G Prakash sought an extension of one week for the same, the court denied the request. The petition will be heard on Wednesday, it announced.