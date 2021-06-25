DGP appointment: Thachankary out of UPSC shortlist

New Delhi: The successor to Kerala DGP Loknath Behera will be known in a few days. A Union Public Service Commission panel has prepared a final shortlist of three senior police officers from the state, sources say. Tomin Thachankaray, who was appointed as the DGP of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), has been struck of the initial list of four contenders, reports say.

IPS officers B Sandhya, Anil Kanth and Sudesh Kumar are the three contenders remaining on the list. The Kerala government will select one among them as the new police chief by next week.

Sandhya heads the fire force presently. Anil Kanth is the current Commission of Road Safety. Sudesh Kumar is the incumbent DGP of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

DGP Behera is set to retire on June 30.

As reported earlier the state government had submitted a 12-member list initially for the selection of the new state police chief. The list was cut short by the central government after omitting the names of a few officers who have not completed 30 years of service.

Along with Kerala, the UPSC is preparing the list to select DGPs for Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.