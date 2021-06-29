IUML failed to recognize changes in Muslim community, feels Youth League

Kozhikode: The ripples caused by the Assembly polls, which rewrote the political equations in the state, have not yet subsided. The performance at the hustings has forced the Muslim Youth League to unleash a severe criticism against leaders of its parent organization, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Demanding change, the Youth League asked the IUML leadership to alter its way of functioning. The youth wing even cited the Kerala Congress’s move to become a cadre party. The criticism was raised at the Youth League’s recent state secretariat and working committee meetings.

The main demand Youth League members raised was to control the leaders, who had been the beneficiaries of the party being in power. Importantly, the Youth League raised the criticism merely days before the IUML’s state committee meeting slated for July 7 and 8.

The IUML receiving an unexpected backlash at the polls was the major complaint raised at the Youth League platforms. The League leadership failed in reading the drastic changes the society and Muslim community have undergone.

The Youth League members minced no words while demanding the party leadership to rein in leaders, and make necessary corrections within the organization. The change should begin from the beneficiaries of power.

Several members criticized P K Kunhalikutty, who resigned from Lok Sabha to contest the Assembly polls. But others suggested that focusing the criticism on Kunhalikutty would lead to ignoring serious organizational failures.

The Youth League raised concern over the IUML’s weakening organizational structure, and observed that it has affected the affiliated organizations. The party has been facing a serious crisis.

The IUML failed in realizing the Muslim community’s changed approach towards the CPM, the Youth League observed.

Space for criticism

Both leaders and workers felt the criticism raised at the working committee meeting was not an impulsive emotional outburst. It has been simmering within the IUML and Youth League for long. But, constant fear of facing disciplinary or vengeful action prevented most workers from airing dissent.

Those advocating change demanded inner-party democracy and a space for criticism—not before the media or voices of dissent outside--within the organization. They felt the party cannot make much progress without introspection and self-criticism.

The Youth League is aware that the IUML leadership normally ignores such emotions of the workers. On learning about the development in the Youth League, former MLA K M Shaji made a Facebook post, expressing happiness over the next generation’s willingness to voice criticism.

Saying that none was above criticism, Shaji said the primary qualification of a leader is the openness to accept factual and creative criticism.

Adding that criticism will help in modernizing the party, Shaji said he will brief IUML state president Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal about the debate and criticism raised at the Youth League meeting. The former MLA further said he will step aside if his holding any position is an impediment to the party’s growth.

Call for change

A large section of the workers wanted the Youth League to have organization discipline. They sought strict adherence to the Constitution of the organization. They opposed the creation of new positions, not mentioned in the Constitution, to accommodate those who are closer to the leaders.

Citing the example of the age limit for membership in Youth League, they said if the maximum age of a worker is 40 years, the organization should strictly adhere to it. No one should be allowed to continue till 45 on technical grounds.

Committees that have completed their terms should be reconstituted, paving way for the inclusion of new faces. Their terms should not be extended. They demanded the organization’s leadership to avoid technical excuses if they are sincere to the organization and the parent party.

The advocates of change also demanded such strict adherence to norms from the level of the Muslim Students’ Federation itself.

The handling of funds and party accounts should be transparent. At least a few in the organization should be in the know of funds and accounts, they said.

Ensure accountability

Another demand raised at the Youth League meetings was for more control on people’s representatives. The party has its representatives from the panchayat level to the Lok Sabha.

The IUML is not benefiting from the elected members who function as they wish. But if any allegation is raised against them even at a personal level, the party has to shoulder the responsibility.

Several members demanded the formation of district-level committees to monitor the people’s representatives. Such committees should report the representatives’ details of wealth and dealings to the high-power panel at regular intervals.

The IUML is also family-centric like the Congress. Though the Panakkad family is the centre of power in the party, there are complaints that debates in the high-power committee are often over the issues of certain quarters.

More representation for youth

The Youth League members also demanded more seats for youngsters in elections, instead of the current trend of offering just a few merely for the sake of ensuring youth representation. They also demanded a detailed probe into the defeat of several candidates, including P K Firos.

Youth League state general secretary Firos said criticisms are part of a democratic party. The party is not afraid of criticism since it can absorb the essence of such views.