Two misbehave with women tourists in Kerala's Varkala

Thiruvananthapuram: Two men allegedly misbehaved with two European women tourists, who were on their way to their hotel at nearby Varkala.

The women, who have been staying at the hotel since the past one year, informed the police about the incident, which occurred on Monday, but have not given any formal complaint, the police said.

However, police have decided to register a case and begin investigations.

"We will be viewing the CCTV visuals of the area to get an idea of the accused," a senior officer said.

The hotel is near the Papanasham beach at Varkala in this district.