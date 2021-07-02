Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the state government to see that immediate steps are taken to submit the charge sheet in the brutal killing of a labrador dog, so that the trial can be started at the earliest.

Taking up the case suo moto after media reports about the incident that took place in Adimalathurai coastal village in the state capital on June 28, the court asked the state government to submit its report in 10 days even as the government counsel said that three people have been arrested.

The court also asked the Animal Welfare Board for an explanation and also the present situation of the facilities in the veterinary clinics.

According to the reports, Vizhinjam police have arrested three persons for brutally torturing the seven-year-old pet dog by hanging it on a fish hook on a boat, before beating it to death and then throwing the carcass into the sea. The incident was captured on video by a witness and posted to the dog's owner Christuraj.

Issues between the accused and the owner of the dog have been identified as the main reason for this gruesome incident.