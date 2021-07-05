Special overseas flight takes off from Cochin Airport, 146 depart for UAE after mandatory tests

Kochi: International departures began from the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) here on Monday with as many as 146 passengers travelling to UAE after undergoing the mandatory Rapid PCR tests at the airport itself.

Though the ban on international air travel is effective till July 31 due to the second wave of the pandemic, a special arrangement made between India and certain countries permits passengers to fly to some international sectors through Air bubble operations.

"The Rapid PCR testing facility established by CIAL at its international terminal is becoming a great boon for the passengers travelling to UAE. On Monday, as many as 146 passengers were able to travel to the UAE as CIAL facilitated the mandatory testing which gave out the result in less than half an hour," a release issued by the CIAL said.

In continuation with this, the Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management amended the travel protocol for Indian passengers on its June 19 circular permitting them to arrive at UAE with the compliance of rules including a mandatory Rapid PCR negative certificate taken within 4 hours prior to the departure, it said.

CIAL Managing Director S Suhas took measures to find suitable labs which were authorised by Kerala Medical Corporation Ltd for operating the Rapid PCR testing centre.

CIAL commissioned the facility on June 28 and on Monday, 146 passengers on special permission could travel to the UAE by an Etihad flight which left at 0815 hours.

The testing centre at the airport has the capacity to carry out the test on 200 passengers in an hour, the release added.