Virus detected on Kerala govt network, digital services likely to be hit

Thiruvananthapuram: After virus was detected on the Kerala State Wide Area Network of the government, the Internet Protocol (IP) addresses of some departments have been temporarily blocked from the network.

The IP addresses can be of the computers at offices or routers that connect different computers. The IT mission has informed the departments that malware traffic has been detected from certain IP addresses to the State Data Centre that stores all the data of the government.

The IP addresses have been blocked as part of security measures. Due to this, the government services via these computers could be disrupted. It has not been revealed as to which departments were affected.

The IT department has instructed that all computers in the office be scanned using the latest version of the antivirus software. Instructions have also been given to update the computers that use Microsoft Windows and ensure that it is the original version. After completing all these procedures, the respective departments should provide the update via email. Only then the IP addresses would be restored.

However, the IT Mission director was not ready to respond to the issue.

Apart from the three network operating centres and state data centres, 14 district headquarters and 152 block headquarters are all part of the State Wide Area Network.