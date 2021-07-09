Vaiga murder case: Charge-sheet filed, strong evidence against Sanu Mohan

Kochi: The police have filed the charge-sheet against city resident Sanu Mohan for the sensational murder of his daughter, Vaiga, in March this year. Laying the entire blame for the death of his daughter on Sanu, the police have listed 40 witnesses in the 236-page charge-sheet, submitted before the Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court, Kakkanad on Friday. The witnesses include Sanu’s relatives, friends and other residents of the apartment complex where he lived.

According to the police, Sanu hatched a plan to kill Vaiga and flee to another place in order to escape his creditors and start a new life. He also tried to stage a suicide bid to mislead everyone, says the charge-sheet.

In fact, Sanu had told the police that he had tried to take his own life after killing Vaiga. However, the police found that he was lying.

As per Sanu’s statement to the police, he had tried to commit suicide in Goa by mixing poison in a drink and also by cutting a vein. After an investigation, the police concluded that these claims were false.

The case

Vaiga was found dead by drowning in the Muttar River in Kochi on March 22. The previous day, Sanu had visited a relative’s house in Alappuzha along with his wife and Vaiga. After leaving his wife there, Sanu returned to his flat at Kangarappady, Kochi, with Vaiga. Sometime later, Sanu and Vaiga were seen leaving the apartment.

Subsequently, both of them went missing and a complaint was filed by some relatives with the police. While an investigation was launched for Sanu and his daughter, Vaiga’s body was located in the river. The police soon realized that Vaiga had been murdered and circumstantial evidence showed that only Sanu could have committed the crime. Clues also indicated that he had fled from Kerala. A massive manhunt was launched for Sanu in various places, including other states, before he was arrested from Karwar in Karnataka.

While Deputy Police Commissioner of Kochi City Aishwarya Dongre is in charge of the case, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Thrikkakkara, R Sreekumar and Circle Inspector, Thrikkakkara, K Dhanapalan led the investigation.