Heavy rain likely in various parts of Kerala; orange alert in four districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The Disaster Management Authority has directed the public to be vigilant as heavy rain is likely in various districts of Kerala till July 13.

An orange alert has been issued for Saturday in Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts while a yellow alert has been issued in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts.

On Sunday, a red alert has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod, orange alert in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad and yellow alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

(A red alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall – more than 204 millimetres of rain in 24 hours, orange alert means heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6mm to 204.4mm, and a yellow alert warns of rainfall ranging from 64.5mm to 115 mm)

People living in areas that were hit by landslides and floods in 2018, 2019 and 2020, should be prepared, the Authority said.

Isolated areas in Kannur and Kasaragod districts are likely to receive more than 204.4mm of rain on Sunday, as per the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Rainfall between 115.6mm and 204.4mm is likely in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on Sunday, and in Kannur district on July 12.

Rainfall in the range of 64.5mm and 115.5mm is likely in Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad districts on Sunday; Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad, and Kasaragod districts on July 12, and in isolated areas in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on July 13.

Heed the warnings

• People living in disaster-prone areas should prepare an emergency kit urgently. Click here to read the instructions to make an emergency kit. https://sdma.kerala.gov.in/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Emergency-Kit.pdf

• Do not cross rivers, or take bath in rivers or water bodies, or go for fishing.

• Completely avoid night travel to hill-range areas.

• As there is a possibility of sea incursion, people living along such areas should move to safer locations if necessary.

• People living in shanties or worn-out buildings should be prepared to move out on receiving warnings.

• Trees, electric poles and billboards that pose danger should be secured.

Rainfall deficit of 46 per cent this monsoon

Though extremely heavy rainfall has been forecast in the coming days, the state has received less than normal rainfall so far. There is a rainfall deficit of 46 per cent from June 1 till now. Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad received the lowest rainfall, with a deficit of 61 per cent in both the districts.

Even though the monsoon has been weak in all 14 districts, six districts did not get even half of the rainfall received normally during this period. Wayanad recorded a deficit of 56 per cent, while Idukki 41 per cent. Also, a rainfall deficit of 79 per cent from July 1 to 7.

For the last couple of monsoon seasons, the rainfall has been decreasing from June to mid-July, as per the estimates of the meteorological department. There is also the trend of rains intensifying from late July till mid-August. This was the monsoon pattern in 2018 and 2019 when floods occurred in the state.