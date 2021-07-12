Kozhikode's SM street merchants protest over not being allowed to open shops

Kozhikode: Merchants of S M Street or Mittai Theruvu in Kozhikode protested outside their shops on Monday morning against the bar on opening their establishments as the area falls in category C having a test positivity rate of 10 to 15 per cent.

The shopkeepers claimed their businesses have been shut for the last two months and now it was becoming difficult to survive.

However, district administration and police officers told the media that as the area falls in category C -- places with a Covid test positivity rate (TPR) of 10 to 15 per cent -- shops cannot be allowed to open in the area.

Areas below TPR of 5 per cent are included in category A, those with 5 to 10 per cent are included in category B and areas with 10 to 15 per cent are included in category C and those above 15 per cent will be in category D.

The officials also said that the protestors should follow the COVID protocols and not gather in such large numbers.

The merchants on the other hand, said if liquor vends, where overcrowding can be seen, are being allowed to run, then why not shops and added that they will run their businesses by following all COVID protocols.

On Sunday, there were 1,428 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection in Kozhikode.

The protest began after police intervened to stop the opening of shops at S M Street, abbreviation for Sweetmeat Street, also known as Mittai Theruvu.

The protesting shopkeepers said they were under huge debts and if they are not allowed to run their businesses, then they may have to resort to suicide as they are finding it difficult to survive presently