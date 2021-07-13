Minister K Radhakrishnan claims he received threat calls

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Minister for Devaswom and SC and ST Welfare, K Radhakrishnan on Tuesday alleged that he received threat calls after 'misappropriation' of welfare funds of scheduled caste and scheduled tribes was exposed in the State.

The minister claimed that a person had made several calls to the office landline recently and threatened him after it was clear that he won't support any kind of malpractice.

People, indulging in such malpractices, may be very far-sighted, he said while speaking in a programme here.

"Such fraudsters are very sad now as they have realised that we will not support cheating poor people. After that, one of such fraudster even called in the office phone and used abusive language and threatened me," Radhakrishnan said.

Radhakrishnan had recently said that the government would not protect anyone involved in the alleged siphoning of the funds meant for the welfare of SC/ST people.

Investigators recently recorded the arrest of a person allegedly involved in the embezzlement of funds meant for students belonging to the scheduled castes and tribes categories.

Kerala BJP president K Surendran had alleged that CPM leaders had turned a blind eye to party members siphoning off the funds given to local self government bodies by the Centre for the welfare of scheduled castes in the state.