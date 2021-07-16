Job scam: Fraudsters claim BJP links, promise FCI, railway jobs; 2 held, more on the run

Our Correspondent
Published: July 16, 2021 09:09 AM IST Updated: July 16, 2021 09:56 AM IST Read In Malayalam

Chengannur: A former panchayat member representing the BJP and his accomplice have surrendered before the police in connection with a case of taking money from people promising jobs in the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the Indian Railways. Both had been on the run after the scam came out in the public domain.

The accused Sanu N Nair of Mulakuzha and Rajesh Kumar of Budhanoor surrendered at the Chengannur police station on Thursday. Other accused in the case are yet to be nabbed.

Sanu had contested as an NDA candidate from the Arikkara division of the Chengannur Block Panchayat in the last local civic body polls. He, however, lost. He was reportedly a member of the village panchayat earlier.

RELATED ARTICLES

Earlier a case was registered against nine persons including Sanu, Rajesh and Lenin Mathew of Mundeli in Ernakulam.

Modus operandi

The accused cheated about Rs 1 crore from various people on the pretext of getting them in the central government establishments.

The accused reportedly cheated many people after taking huge sums of money, claiming that they were close confidantes of senior BJP leaders. They used to show their photographs taken along with BJP ministers and top leaders to make the job promise sound convincing.

Lenin Mathew was introduced to the people as a member of the FCI Central Board. He also used a car with a fake board of FCI for carrying out the fraud.

According to the complaint, the accused also stayed in hotels near FCI offices in Chennai and Delhi to conduct interviews there.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout