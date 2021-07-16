Two-storeyed house collapses in Kochi's Kalamassery amid heavy rains

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 16, 2021 01:10 PM IST Updated: July 16, 2021 02:05 PM IST

Kochi: A two-storeyed house collapsed in Kalamassery amid heavy downpour here on Friday.

The neighbours alerted the residents of the house and brought them outside, thus averting a tragedy.

The house of Pookaithayil Hamsa located on Koonathai Beerakutty Road collapsed and rested on a neighbouring house at 6 am on Friday. Hamsa had left the house earlier.

Only his wife and daughter were at home at the time of the incident. The neighbours alerted the duo about the impending danger on hearing a sound akin to metal being unloaded.

Police and civic functionaries reached the site. The neighbouring house has developed a few cracks.

Though the cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, locals claimed it was an old structure.

