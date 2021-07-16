Ease of doing biz does not mean dismantling labour laws: Kerala FM

New Delhi: Terming the Kitex Group controversy as "unfortunate", Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Thursday said the state is making efforts to provide all support to industrialists, and asserted that ease of doing business does not mean dismantling of labour laws.

Addressing the media in the national capital, Balagopal stressed that the state government has not taken any stance against the Kitex Group.

The minister also said that because of the controversy, the benefit is for "Kitex shares and shareholders", adding that the controversy was "unfortunate".

"We are going to pass a law that will help give maximum support to people who are coming to invest in the state," the minister noted.

To a query on whether there will be changes in labour laws, Balagopal said, "We are particular about the basic rights of labourers as well as the basic rights of industrialists... Easing of doing business is not dismantling labour laws".

In June, Kitex Group announced that it was not going ahead with the Rs 3,500 crore investment plan in the state and alleged harassment by the Kerala government officials.

Last week, Kitex Group Chairman Sabu Jacob held a meeting with Telangana Industries Minister K T R Rama Rao for investments in that state.

On Wednesday, Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev on Wednesday dismissed as baseless, the allegations made by Kitex Group Chairman Sabu Jacob that the atmosphere in the state is not industry-friendly.