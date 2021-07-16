Man found guilty for killing woman who resisted rape

Thiruvananthapuram: A court here has found a man guilty for killing a woman when she resisted his rape attempt. The victim, Sarada, was a widow who lived at Kadakkavur in the capital district and the incident took place on December 9, 2016.

After the trial, the Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court VI said that Manikandan of Puthenveedu, Churuvila, near Keezhattingal Appooppan Nada Temple in Kadakkavur, had murdered Sarada and that his sentence would be pronounced on July 19. He has been charged with criminal trespass and murder.

Sarada was living alone after the death of her husband and on a fateful day, Manikandan reached her house around 9 at night and asked for water. He then forced his way into Sarada’s house and attempted to rape her.

However, Sarada resisted Manikandan’s actions and she raised an alarm. Sarada’s shouts for help enraged Manikandan and he stabbed her on the chest with a knife he was carrying, argued the prosecution before the court.

As there were no eyewitnesses, the prosecution depended on circumstantial and scientific evidence to prove the charges against the accused. As many as 32 persons testified, while 49 documents and 21 items of evidence were presented before the court by the prosecution.

Earlier, a team led by the Circle Inspector of Police, Kadakkavur G B Mukesh had carried out the investigation and filed the charge-sheet before the court and public prosecutor M Salahudeen appeared for the prosecution.