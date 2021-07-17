KSEB launches drive to collect dues from customers within 10 days

Kochi: In a desperate move to increase its revenue, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has directed senior officials to collect pending bill payments within ten days. An urgent message in this regard was recently, Malayala Manorama reported.

Incidentally, three weeks ago, the KSEB Chairman N S Pillai had issued a similar order to the officials which asked them to disconnect connections of customers who failed to clear their bills. However, the order was withdrawn following government intervention.

In the latest directive, which has been issued by the Director (Distribution), it is mentioned that KSEB officials should contact customers who have dues over phone and ask them to clear their bill within ten days. But, the Director (Distribution) has not suggested any action against customers who fail to clear their dues before the deadline.

In normal cases, KSEB disconnects the power supply of customers who do not pay their bill before the due date. Incidentally, the Director (Distribution) reminds officials that the financial situation of the KSEB is very weak.

The latest order was issued by the Director (Distribution) as N S Pillai has gone on leave as his term as Chairman ends later this month.