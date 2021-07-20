Alappuzha woman on the run after practising law for over 2 years without qualification

Qualification fraud is a challenge for employers as the unworthy manage to get placement. This has serious ramifications if the judiciary is conned. A woman, who allegedly practised law in Alappuzha town without completing her law studies and enrolling at the Bar Council, is now absconding.

The woman was identified as Kuttanad native Sessi Xavier.

The north police have filed a case based on the complaint by Bar Association secretary Abilash Soman. The complaint was given as she did not furnish the qualifying documents even after these were sought.

Without clearing the exam and enrolling at the Bar Council, the woman had been practising law for two-and-a-half years in Alappuzha and deceived the court and fellow advocates, as per the complaint.

The complaint also sought that a case should be filed against her on charges of fraud and impersonation. The woman, who was actively involved in the activities of the Bar Association, had been elected as the librarian after she won the Association poll with a good majority. She became a member of the Bar Association in 2018.

She was involved in the legal proceedings, including at the district court, for two-and-a-half years, according to the complaint. After allegations were raised over Sessi's qualifications, the Bar Association asked her to submit the documents within 24 hours. It was also found that her name was not listed at the Bar Council in the enrolment number given by her. She had been allegedly practicing by showing someone else's enrolment number.

The woman had initially said that she had studied law in Thiruvananthapuram. She later said that she had completed her studies in Bengaluru. After it was found that she was not qualified to be lawyer, Sessi has been ousted from the Bar Association.

The north police said that the probe is under way. Her phone, which had been active two days ago, has been found switched off now.