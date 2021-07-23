'No dowry' affidavit: Govt staff in Kerala asked for declaration that they haven't demanded or taken dowry

Thiruvananthapuram: All government department heads in Kerala have been directed to obtain affidavits from the staff declaring that they haven't demanded, taken or encouraged dowry.

In an order, Women and Child Development director has directed the office heads to keep the affidavits in their safe custody. They have been further asked to submit a report in this regard to the district Women and Children Development Officer once in six months.

All heads of departments have been asked to comply with the order as part of the government decision to strictly enforce the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The decision comes in the wake of recent instances of dowry related torture and deaths which had triggered an intense debate about women safety across the state.

Amidst the raging debate, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan took an unprecedented decision of observing a day long fast in Raj Bhavan recently against atrocities on women and to create awareness about a social evils like practice of dowry.

The opposition Congress and BJP attacked the government terming Governor's action as a severe indictment of the ruling dispensation and their failure to check atrocities against women. Mr Khan ,however , made it clear that his fast was only to create awareness about a social issue and not against the government.