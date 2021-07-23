Young Keralite couple found dead in Mumbai flat, suicide likely

Mumbai: A young Keralite couple were found dead in a flat here. The couple hailed from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district.

The dead are Ajayakumar (34) and his wife Suja (30). They had married only last November.

The police suspect suicide as both were frustrated owing to persistent health issues of late.

Ajayakumar was a native of Nalanchira, a suburb of Thiruvananthapuram city, and Suja is from a family based in Thakkala.

Their bodies were found in a flat of the Bharat Textile Mill Tower in Lower Parel in the heart of the city on Thursday.

Police suspect they committed suicide as both were plagued by physical debilities of late.

Ajayakumar was bothered by sudden dimming of vision. He had contracted COVID-19 twice recently.

Adding to the problem, Suja too faced some health troubles.

Ajayakumar was an employee of a private firm. Suja was an employee of the Bank of India.

The bodies are expected to reach Thiruvanathapuram airport early on Friday.

Ajayakumar's body will be taken to his native place Nalanchira. Suja's family wants her funeral to be held at Karakonnam, where her family is based.

The couple had planned to visit their homes during Onam.

Ajayakumar had last called his parents on Tuesday night. He use to call them daily. His father Madhusoodhan Pillai is a former PWD employee.