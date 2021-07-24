Two more test positive for Zika in Kerala, total now 46

Thiruvananthapuram: Two more people tested positive for Zika virus in Kerala, taking the total number of reported cases of the infection to 46, out of which five are active.

A 42 year-old woman from Kumarapuram in Thiruvananthapuram and a 30 year-old woman from Kottarakkara in Kollam were the ones who tested positive for the virus.

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

None of the infected patients have been admitted in the hospital and they all are stable.

On Thursday, three cases were reported from Thiruvananthapuram - a 27-year-old resident near the Medical college, 38-year-old Petta resident and a three-year-old child from Anayara.

The first instance of a Zika infection being reported outside the state capital was on July 17 from Ernakulam of a health worker who was working in Thiruvananthapuram.

A case reported from Kottayam is also of a health worker who had gone to Thiruvananthapuram to study the Zika virus.

Efforts to eradicate mosquito breeding grounds in the area have also been intensified.

The most common symptoms of the Zika virus are mild fever and edema (swelling caused by excess fluid trapped in the body's tissues). Some people may also experience redness in the eyes, muscle aches and fatigue. Symptoms can last from two to seven days.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday said her department was working on various initiatives, like preparing for a COVID third wave, reducing lifestyle diseases within five years and improving medical institutions, to strengthen the health infrastructure in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)