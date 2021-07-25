Youth manhandled for questioning lockdown violation by Ramya Haridas MP, case against Palakkad restaurant

A case has been registered against a restaurant in Kerala's Palakkad district for allowing a Congress MP and her fellow party workers to sit inside violating Covid protocol. The restaurant at Chandra Nagar faced police action for allowing in Congress workers including, Alathur MP Ramya Haridas and former Thrithala MLA V T Balram.

Police said they have registered a case against the hotel for violating COVID-19 health protocols and allowing people inside the restaurant.

On Sunday evening a video of a youth questioning the MP and her co-party workers for sitting inside the restaurant had gone viral.

The video showed Haridas, Balram and other Congress leaders of the district sitting around a table with a glass of water for each of them.

The youth, Sanoob, was seen questioning the MP for violating COVID-19 health protocols to which the MP replied that she had ordered a parcel and was waiting for the same.

The youth pointed out that no one was allowed inside any restaurant in the state.

Later, another video also surfaced on social media showing the MP's co-party workers allegedly manhandling the youth who recorded the video. Sanoob told Manorama News that the MP did not try to stop his followers from attacking him.

Haridas told PTI that she went to get a parcel and the hotel staff allowed her to sit inside as she was unable to stand due to leg pain.



"I went to get a parcel. I have leg pain due to which I am unable to stand for longer duration. Since it rained and also took some time to get the parcel, I was allowed to sit inside due to my health condition," she said.

She also refused the allegation that her co-party workers roughed up the youth who took the video and said someone tried to grab her hand in the melee.

"We have been informed by the hospital authorities that the youth has been admitted there. We will take his statement soon and take necessary action," police said.

He is under treatment at the District hospital, police added.

(With inputs from PTI)