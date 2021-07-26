CPM expels four leaders accused in Rs 300-crore Karuvannur bank fraud

Thrissur: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) in Kerala has expelled from its fold four leaders accused in the Rs 300-crore Karuvannur bank fraud case on Monday.



The four leaders are KK Divakaran (also, the bank's working committee president), Biju Kareem (a former manager and Porathissery local committee member), CK Jiles (a senior accountant at the bank and Thoduparambu branch member), and TR Sunilkumar (secretary of the bank and CPM Karuvannur local committee member).

The decision was taken at the party's Thrissur district committee meeting.

Action has also been taken against former district secretary CK Chandran and committee members KR Vijaya and Ullas.

While Chandran has been suspended for a year, Vijaya and Ullas have been demoted to the area committee.

Earlier, the CPM state secretariat had admitted that the loan scam worth crores of rupees in the CPM-controlled Karuvannur cooperative bank in Iranjalakuda was a gross failure of the district leadership.

The Enforcement Directorate had registered a case in connection with the fraud and gathered preliminary information about the scam from the police.

A formal order regarding the probe is expected to be issued in a couple of days.