Noose tightens around G Sudhakaran over CPM probe into Ambalapuzha poll campaign

Alappuzha: The position of CPM senior leader G Sudhakaran became untenable in the party with state minister Saji Cherian and Alappuzha district secretary R Nasser backing Ambalapuzha MLA H Salim's allegation that the former was inactive during the assembly poll campaign.

Both the leaders who appeared before the two-member CPM commission probing Sudhakaran's role during the recent state election reportedly made statements that vindicated the allegations raised by Salam.

The commission, comprising state secretariat members Elamaram Kareem MP and K J Thomas which conducted the sitting, has not yet gathered information from the members of Alappuzha south area committee and local committee secretary.

The sitting was wound up on Sunday as Elamaram Kareem had to attend the Rajya Sabha session. The commission is likely to hold the next sitting on August 1.

The views expressed by Saji Cherian, R Nasser, A M Arif MP, P P Chitharanjan MLA before the commission in a way ratified the allegations levelled by H Salam against former minister Sudhakaran and his office.

The members of the Ambalapuzha area committee who backed Sudhakaran reiterated the details of vote share presented by the former minister before the commission in his defence.

The commission gathered details from at least 25 persons including members of the Ambalapuzha area committee and the Ambalapuzha local committee on Sunday.

The Commission members had collected evidence from 25 persons on Saturday as well.

There were reports suggesting that Sudhakaran had called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan the other day. However, sources close to Sudhakaran dismissed these reports as baseless.

During the two-day commission sitting there were also reports that Sudhakaran had been asked to hold conciliatory talks with Saji Cherian.

Meanwhile, a section of people who were not summoned by the Commission reportedly came with a complaint to the Alappuzha district committee office of the party.