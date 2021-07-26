3 more test positive for Zika virus in Kerala; Active cases now 5, tally 51

Thiruvananthapuram: Three more people tested positive for the Zika virus in Kerala taking the total number of cases in the state to 51.

All three are from the Thiruvananthapuram district - from Palode, Sreekanteswaram and the capital city.

Of the 51 total cases, only 5 are active, Health Minister Veena George confirmed on Monday.

Everyone's health is satisfactory and there are no concerns, the minister added.

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

The Health Department has taken steps to test the blood of those who have been in close contact with the patient. Those who were living with the patient are also been monitored for symptoms.

The most common symptoms of the Zika virus are mild fever and edma (swelling caused by excess fluid trapped in the body's tissues). Some people may also experience redness in the eyes, muscle aches and fatigue. Symptoms can last from two to seven days.

Efforts to eradicate mosquito breeding grounds in the region have also been intensified.