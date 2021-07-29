Satheesan hits back at CM Pinarayi over slighting Thiruvanchoor

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and opposition leader V D Satheesan sparred over certain remarks made by the former against Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan who moved an adjournment motion in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

The chief minister had taken a dig at Thiruvanchoor saying that the Congress leader had the special ability of knowingly talking 'gibberish' in a very vociferous and convincing manner. The opposition leader hit back saying that the chief minister's statement that' Thiruvanchoor opens his mouth only to talk gibberish" was unacceptable.

"If you make such remarks we know how to respond in the same fashion. Thiruvanchoor did not appear in the Assembly all of a sudden from somewhere. The chief minister should have maintained decorum considering Thiruvanchoor's seniority," Satheesan said defending his party colleague.

However, the chief minister clarified that he never said that Thiruvanchoor opens his mouth only to speak gibberish. "Don't put your words into my mouth to settle scores with each other in the assembly," he said.

Satheesan shot back saying "we don't have any tiff with each other. The chief minister seems to have made it a habit to mock at people who move adjournment motion in the assembly.

"We come to the Assembly to take part in serious deliberations," he added.