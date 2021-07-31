Thrissur: Even as the official inauguration of the Kuthiran Tunnel is likely to be delayed, the Ministry for Road Transports & Highways has confirmed it will be partly opened today.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transports & Highways tweeted that "one side of the Kuthiran Tunnel" will be opened today. "This is the first road tunnel in the state and will drastically improve connectivity to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The 1.6 km long tunnel is designed through Peechi- Vazahani wildlife sanctuary," Gadkari tweeted.

"The road will improve connectivity to important ports and towns in North – South Corridor without endangering wildlife," the minister tweeted.

Earlier, it was said that the opening of the tunnel was unlikely as previously scheduled on August 1. Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had conducted an inspection of the tunnel and submitted the safety report.

Minister for Public Works P A Mohammed Riyas had earlier said that one of the twin tunnels at Kuthiran would be opened on August 1 or in the month of August.

The contract company also said that the construction has been completed. Only five per cent of the works were pending. The NHAI officials, who visited the tunnel, have handed over the report to the regional office.

A meeting involving the MPs from the district was expected in Delhi to discuss about the opening of the tunnel. The MPs had requested Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan to call the meeting.

The twin tunnels are along the Mannuthy-Wadakkanchery stretch on the NH 544 between Thrissur and Palakkad districts.