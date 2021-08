Kochi: A Plus-Two student died after a fall from a high-rise in Kochi.

The dead has been identified as Ms Irene Joy (18).

The incident happened at 9 am at a flat complex on Chittoor Road, Ernakulam.



Irene reportedly fell from the 10th floor and hit the roof of the car park on the same plot.

Police suspect it to be an accident after the initial assessment.

Irene is the daughter of Joy who is a resident of the flat.