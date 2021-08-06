Now KSEB does its part for EV revolution! To help people to set up charging stations

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major policy shift, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has decided to allow private persons to start charging stations for electric vehicles.

Earlier, the decision was to run charging stations either by the KSEB or under the PPP model. However, Electricity Minister K Krishnan Kutty wanted the immediate setting up of charging stations across the State. To meet this demand, the KSEB decided to open up the sector to the individual players too.

How much does it cost?

A single charging station will cost around Rs 30 lakh. Besides, Rs 3 lakh will have to be deposited with the KSEB for putting up transformers. Just like petrol pumps, only those who hold a fixed area of land will be allowed to start the project. So, those who want to erect more charging terminals for its customers will have to find more land for the purpose.

Now, it takes 45 minutes to charge 75 to 80 percent of the battery load of an electric car. Autorickshaws will take only less time.

Likely impact

Anyway, the decision to open up more charging stations will definitely give a fillip to the electric car market in the State. Though the State Government had offered many sops to the public in order to make them switch over to electric vehicles, what dissuaded them hitherto was the non-availability of enough charging stations.

Currently, the KSEB has only six charging stations in Kerala.

At present, charging is done free of cost in KSEB-run charging stations. The State Government will have to frame guidelines for fixing battery-charging fares once private parties come up with charging stations.

As per the new electric vehicle promotion policy framework issued by the Union Government, there is no need for obtaining a licence for opening a charging station. You need to forward your application to the KSEB only after the charging station is launched.