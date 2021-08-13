'Kunhalikutty has Rs 600 crore of black money deposits in Malappuram bank'

Thiruvananthapuram: MLA and a former minister in the Pinarayi cabinet, KT Jaleel, has continued his crusade on IUML strongman PK Kunhalikutty.

On Friday, Jaleel came out with a fresh set of allegations against the national general secretary of the Indian Union Muslim League.

Jaleel alleged that Kunhalikutty has black money deposits to the tune of Rs 600 crore at the AR Nagar Service Co-operative Bank in Malappuram that is run by the Muslim League.

Jaleel said that the Department of Cooperation has unearthed details about the black money in the bank from a preliminary enquiry. Jaleel said that the final report will be tabled before the Joint Registrar in a week and he suspects at least Rs 600 crore in black money to be mentioned in the report.

According to Jaleel, the entire black money is Kunhalikutty's corruption money. He said that Kunhalikutty had made the deposits with the help of Harikumar, who is the bank's former secretary and incumbent executive director. Jaleel said that with the skeletons tumbling out, Harikumar might be in danger.

Jaleel has claimed that the bank has deposits made in the accounts of 71 persons by forging documents. He cited the example of an Anganwadi teacher, Devi of Kannamangalam, who has reportedly filed a complaint with the Thirurangadi Police saying the bank authorities had deposited 80 lakh into her account, which she suspects to be black money.

Jaleel said that the bank authorities had opened an account in Devi's name after convincing her that it was meant for financial assistance to the Anganwadi from the block panchayat. She came to know about the matter after the IT department served her a notice, said Jaleel.

He has also alleged the Muslim League state vice-president VK Abdul Khader Moulavi has Rs 50 lakh in deposits at the same branch. However, this deposit was later transferred to an account held by a person called Ammusree, Jaleel said.

Jaleel, a former IUML youth leader who is now part of the ruling LDF, had recently stirred a debate when he expressed solidarity with IUML state president Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal who was served notices by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

Later, Jaleel had backed Thangal's son Mueen Ali who staged a controversial press conference in which he alleged Kunhalikutty of being the mastermind behind all money dealings in the party.

On Thursday, Jaleel had claimed that he received a death threat. According to him, a caller had threatened to kill him by cutting the brakes of his car.