Actor Innocent bags Kerala Sahitya Akademi's best humour award

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 17, 2021 04:58 PM IST Updated: August 17, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Innocent's book 'Irinjalakudaku Chuttum' has earned him the award.

Thrissur: Actor Innocent's book 'Irinjalakudaku Chuttum' has been chosen for the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for Humour for 2020.

The Akademi on Tuesday announced winners in various categories, besides honouring acclaimed writers Sethu and Perumbadavam Sreedharan with fellowships.

Both Sethu and Sreedharan will each receive a gold pendant, citation, scroll of honour and Rs 50,000.

RELATED ARTICLES

Those chosen for overall contribution are KK Kochu, Mambuzha Kumaran, KR Mallika, Sidharthan Paruthikkad, Chavara KS Pilla and MA Rahman. The six winners will receive a citation, scroll of honour and Rs. 30,000 in cash prize each.

Awards in 11 categories have been announced, and besides Innocent, the other categories and winners (works) are as follows
Poetry - OP Suresh (Taj Mahal)
Novel - PF Mathews (Adiyalapretham)
Story - Unni R (Vaang)
Drama - Sreejith Poyilkkavu (Dhwayam)
Literary Criticism - Dr P Soman (Vyloppilli Kavitha Oru Idathupaksha Vayana)
Biography and Autobiography - K Raghunathan (Mukthakandam VKN)
Travelogue - Vidhu Vincent (Daivam Olivil Poya Nalukal)
Translation - Anitha Thampi (Ramalla Njan Kandu)
Children's Literature - Priya AS (Perumazhayathe Kunjithalukal)
Scholarly Literature - Dr TK Anandi (Marxisavum Feminisavum Charithraparamaya Vishakalanam)

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout