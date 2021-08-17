Tension grows in MSF as senior leader resigns blaming 'anti-woman' stand

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 17, 2021 08:56 PM IST Updated: August 17, 2021 09:33 PM IST
AP Abdusamad. Copy of the letter he wrote to IUML.

Malappuram: The Muslim Students Federation (MSF) has been dealt a major blow as a senior leader on Tuesday stepped down expressing solidarity with Haritha, the women's wing of the organisation that had alleged misogynism among a section of senior male leaders.

MSF Senior Vice-president AP Abdusamad notified the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) about his decision to resign, hours after the parent body had suspended the state committee of Haritha citing indiscipline for dragging the 'internal matter' into the public domain.

"In protest of the party's anti-woman and anti-democratic stand, I'm resigning from my post as MSF state senior vice-president," Abdusamad wrote in his letter.

When contacted by Onmanorama, Abdusamad said that there will be more resignations soon. There have been speculations that more MSF leaders will be joining Abdusamad in protest.

Fathima Thahiliya, national vice-president of MSF wrote on Facebook that she will be addressing the media at noon on Wednesday. It is understood that Thahiliya will also be resigning from her post.

MSF state general secretary Latheef Thurayoor is among other prominent young voices in the party that are likely to step down.

