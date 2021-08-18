This Cherthala family set to marry off Vismaya its pillar of strength so far

Cherthala: A family of three living in a shanty on the wayside has been fighting out admirably for long despite tremendous odds. Poignantly, a young girl who has been the pillar of strength to her disabled father and her sister for the past several years is set to leave the home as she is getting married.

Vismaya has been by her father's side ever since he has been paralysed below the waist. Every morning, Vismaya carries her father up to the road, 15-ft high from the house. But today they would not make the journey as Vismaya is getting married. Mararikulam native Jomson will tie the knot to Vismaya, transcending religious and caste boundaries.

Her father Vinod, 49, goes to Anjilipalam at Cherthala daily to sell lottery tickets. As Vismaya carries her father up to the road, her younger sister Vinaya follows them with the wheelchair.

An accident in 2007 changed Vinod’s life. He had gone to assist in the felling of a tree near his house. Vinod, who was standing below the tree, was grievously injured as a piece of wood fell on him. He underwent treatment for years. Nerves were damaged in the accident and he was paralysed below the waist.

Although he has an electric three-wheeler, he is unable to use it as he does not have the money to replace the battery.

Vismaya works at a textile store in Cherthala. Vinaya has completed her plus-two studies.

"My wife abandoned me and the children after the accident. The children were aged eight and five then," Vinod said.

As Vinod underwent treatment at the hospital for years, the children stayed at a charity institution in Alappuzha and continued their education. Later, they built a small shed on unassigned government land (purambokke) near Anjilipalam with the help of several people and the three of them started living there.